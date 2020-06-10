KarnatakaBengaluru 10 June 2020 18:32 IST
Online synchronous classes for pre-primary, lower primary banned
The Karnataka government has decided to ban online synchronous classes for pre-primary and lower primary sections.
Speaking after a meeting with education experts, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar announced that the classes should be banned with immediate effect. He, however, said that school managements can conduct pre-recorded classes.
This decision was taken after a meeting with educationists, psychologists and department officials. Mr. Kumar also said that for classes where online classes were permitted, they would put a cap on the screen time for students based on their grades.
The department has also stated that schools should not collect additional fees for online classes.
