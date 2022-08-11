Online fraudster misuses techie’s KYC details to avail loan

August 11, 2022 20:29 IST

The south division cybercrime police are on the lookout for a fraudster, who is on the run after taking personal loan from four banks using the KYC details of a city-based software engineer in May.

The incident came to light on May 24 when the 40-year-old techie (name withheld on request), a resident of Arakere Mico layout received a call from the fraud Investigation team of his bank informing him about a person availing loan using his PAN and Aadhaar details.

The bank official asked him to check his CIBIL score for details. On doing so, the techie realised that the fraudster had availed loans worth over ₹22 lakh from four different banks using his details.

The fraud investigation team, along with the cybercrime police, are now trying to ascertain on how the accused managed to secure the loan using few KYC details. The officials are trying to track down the accused in Kolkata using the transaction details .