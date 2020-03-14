One more letter surfaces against BSY and his family members

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa greeting BJP national president J.P. Nadda in Bengaluru on Friday.

Just when RSS national president Mohan Bhagwat, Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda, and BJP national organising general secretary B.L. Santhosh are in Bengaluru to attend a three-day national conclave of the RSS, some disgruntled MLAs of the ruling BJP in Karnataka have issued an anonymous release, accusing the family members of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, especially his son B.Y. Vijayendra, of taking over the reins of administration.

Identifying themselves as the “pained loyal MLAs of the BJP”, they accused Mr. Vijayendra of acting like a “super CM”. They alleged that the family members had taken advantage of the old age of Mr. Yediyurappa and formed a parallel team to run the government. The letter also alleged rampant corruption in the administration.

This is the second such letter which is being circulated by the disgruntled MLAs who are upset over they missing out on ministerial opportunity.