‘Onake Obavva Jayanti’ on Nov. 11

Bengaluru

09 November 2021 23:53 IST

The Karnataka Government has decided to celebrate ‘Onake Obavva Jayanti’ on November 11 throughout the State

The Government Order on Tuesday stated that the Kannada and Culture Department had proposed celebrating the birth anniversary of Onake Obavva, a brave woman-soldier who had fought the forces of Hyder Ali in Chitradurga in the 18th Century, as a State-sponsored event.

