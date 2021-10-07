Observers for bypoll

HUBBALLI

07 October 2021 22:54 IST

The Election Commission of India has appointed Madhavi Khode Chavare as General Observer and Gulzar Begum as Expenditure Observer for the byelection to Hangal Assembly Constituency.

In a press release, the Deputy Commissioner of Haveri has said that Dr. Chavare will be available at the Inspection Bungalow at Hangal from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. from Friday.

He can be contacted on Ph: 8050323805.

Similarly, Ms. Gulzar Begum will be available at the same venue. Call Ph: 8123708411, the release said.