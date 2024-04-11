Nuggets of history on All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru

April 11, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Mysuru

The genesis of AIISH in Mysuru

AIISH was founded in 1965 for human resource development, research, clinical services, and public education in the field of communication disorders. On the invitation of the Government of India, Dr. Martin F. Palmer, Director, Institute of Logopedics, Wichita, Kansas, USA, visited India in 1963 and recommended setting-up an Institute of Logopedics in India at Mysore (now Mysuru).

Initial years on a rental premises

On August 9, 1965, the All-India Institute of Logopedics started functioning at Rama Mandira (a rented building) with Dr. B.M. Rao as its first director. On July 25, 1966, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, the then President of India, laid the foundation stone of the institute building. On October 10, 1966, the institute got registered as autonomous under the Society Registration Act, 1860, under the name ‘All India Institute of Speech and Hearing’.

First of its kind in India

The M.Sc program in Speech and Hearing was reckoned to be the first of its kind in India that was introduced by the institute with affiliation to the University of Mysore 58 years ago. What started as a small institution in 1965 has today developed into one of the premier establishments of the government of India across South Asia in the field of communication disorders, according to the institute.

A recognition of expertise

Because of its expertise, AIISH has been acknowledged for its works, facilities and initiatives. It was recognised as a Centre of Excellence in the area of deafness by WHO; a Centre for Advanced Research by the UGC; a Science and Technology Institute by the DST; a Centre of Excellence by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and a college with potential for Excellence by the UGC.

Shravana Sanjeevani, boon to many

The Karnataka government is working closely with the AIISH for the successful implementation of the cochlear implant scheme which has been renamed as ‘Shravana Sanjeevani’. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao had recently said at AIISH that the government has set its vision to make Karnataka a hearing impairment-free State. In the 2024-25 State budget, a sum of ₹32 crore has been set aside for the scheme.

