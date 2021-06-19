Now pay online for freight charges at Hubballi Division

HUBBALLI

19 June 2021 18:45 IST

The Hubballi Division of South-Western Railway has introduced online payment mode for freight charges.

According to a press release by the division, now freight customers can pay online through the freight business development portal of Freight Operations Information System (FOIS), using State Bank of India’s payment gateway.

Earlier, freight customers had to make the payment through a demand draft or a banker’s cheque, which was to be done during working day and working hours of the bank. With the latest initiative, freight customers can now make payments around-the-clock, even during holidays.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the press release, the first online payment pertaining to Hubballi Division was made by M/s. ACC Cements Ltd. Kudatini towards booking a rake of 21 wagons for Cement consignment from Kudatinito Etakot in Kerala. Till date the division has received six online payments worth ₹4.12 crore from various freight customers. Presently, the facility is available for payment of freight and other ancillary charges except demurrage and Wharfage.

In the release, Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division Arvind Malkhede has said that successful implementation of online payment system for freight had given a major boost to ease of doing business.