Notices being issued to salvage grounded tugs Alliance and Coromondel

MANGALURU

18 May 2021 15:31 IST

Coast Guard personnel had a tough time battling rough sea during rescue operations

Indian Coast Guard that has the mandate to protect the maritime environment has asked the Directorate General of Shipping to arrange the salvage of two tugs — Alliance and Coromondel Supporter IX — that ran aground off Karnataka coast on Saturday and Sunday.

“We have already got in touch with the Mercantile Marine Department of DG Shipping, which has promised to immediately issue notices to the owners of the two tugs,” said an officer from Coast Guard District Karnataka. Other agencies concerned, including Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., that had hired tug Alliance, and New Mangalore Port Trust, too would be brought into the picture, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

While Alliance built in 2012 was owned by Underwater Services Ltd., Coromondel built in 1982 was owned by KEI-RSOS Maritime Ltd. Alliance, on its return voyage from MRPL’s single point mooring on Saturday morning, drifted and capsized off Padubidri coast leaving two dead, three surviving and three missing. Coromondel, that was on the outer anchorage of NMPT following expiry of contract with MRPL, drifted on Saturday after losing propulsion and ran aground mid-sea at Mulki Rocks off Kaup coast. All nine crew members were rescued on Monday.

Tough operation

The officer said Coast Guard personnel had a tough time while rescuing Coromondel’s crew using speed boats from ICGS Varaha. They would have lost one officer when the boat was about to topple due to rough waves but for timely manoeuvring of the boat.

ICGS Varaha sustained as many as 25 defects during the operation under rough weather, including breakage of glass panes, damage to its crane, and bursting of diesel generator’s cooling line.

Coast Guard had issued a warning as early as May 12 about the impending cyclonic formation and urging all vessels to move to safer places. The warning was repeated on May 13.

It was still unclear why Alliance did not return to NMPT on Friday night itself after completing crude offloading at the single point mooring. It started at an inappropriate time on Saturday morning at around 9 a.m. when the wind speed had reached 45-50 knots. It was also not known why Coromondel did not enter safe location within NMPT and remained at the outer anchorage, the officer said.