Notice over violation of COVID-19 protocol

14 July 2021 03:57 IST

The Labour inspector of Kollegal taluk in Chamarajanagar near here has been served with a show cause notice for the reported violation of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour during the distribution of ration kits by Karnataka State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The show cause noticed issued by Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi comes in the wake of reports of absence of any precautionary or safety measures during the programme in Kollegal on July 9.

A statement from the district administration said the workers, who had gathered in large numbers, were also found without masks or not maintaining social distance while referring to media reports about the chaos during the distribution programme.

The notice to Labour Inspector P. Chandru has been issued under the provisions of Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. He has been asked to give a written reply within three days.