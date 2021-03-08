‘No politics behind Mysuru visits’

MYSURU

After his recent visits to Mysuru sparked speculation over his political ambitions, Minister for Tourism C.P. Yogeshwar clarified that he was repeatedly visiting the city only to promote ‘Brand Mysuru’ on the tourism map and there was no politics involved.

Mr. Yogeshwar, who was in Mysuru on Sunday, his second visit in the last four days, told reporters that he was not eyeing the post of Minister in charge of Mysuru district that was held by Minister for Co-operation S.T. Somashekar. However, he said he sought the post of Minister in charge of Ramanagaram district. But, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had not responded to his request yet, he added. He said the tourists were disappointed with the conditions in Mysuru and reiterated that he was only interested in resolving the situation and conceiving various projects that would help boost tourism in Mysuru.

His clarification assumes significance as he was also in the news for the efforts he had made to contest the byelections from Hunsur ssembly constituency in Mysuru as a BJP candidate after former Minister A.H. Vishwanath had vacated the seat with other coalition MLAs in 2019.

It may also be recalled here that the Election Commission had seized thousands of sarees bearing Mr. Yogeshwar’s photograph from a godown on the outskirts of Mysuru, weeks before the December 2019 byelections.

However, Mr. Yogeshwar’s efforts were stymied by Mr. Vishwanath, who pressed for entering the electoral fray from Hunsur during the byelections. Mr. Yogeshwar had also incurred the wrath of Mr. Vishwanath, who had accused the former of plotting to ensure his defeat in the byelections.