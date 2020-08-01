No more lockdown on Sundays under Unlock 3 in Dharwad district

DHARWAD

01 August 2020 21:36 IST

Restrictions in containment areas to go on

In the wake of the Union government deciding to further relax lockdown restrictions, the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad has issued ‘Unlock 3 Order’ on Saturday, which has come into effect immediately.

As announced earlier, there would be no Sunday lockdown but restrictions in containment zones and those pertaining to seal down would continue.

As per the order of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31.

Advertising

Advertising

However online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

According to the order, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to function from August 5. But these places have to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Health a Family Welfare.

The Deputy Commissioner has said that social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations would be allowed with adherence to SOP.

However, the restrictions will be in force till August 31 in containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed. No movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for supply of essential goods and services would be allowed. Like earlier, intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance and other clinical interventions as required would be conducted.

However, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements, the order said.