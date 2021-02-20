No entry to Chamarajanagar if no RT-PCR negative report

MYSURU

20 February 2021 18:06 IST

Surveillance stepped up on Kerala border in the district over fresh COVID-19 scare

In the wake of fresh COVID-19 scare in Kerala where cases are said to be mounting in the recent days, surveillance on the border in Chamarajnagar district has been stepped up with strict instructions from the district administration to permit travellers into the district through Gundlupet taluk only if they have negative report of RT-PCR test done in the last 72 hours.

A new check-post has come up at Moolehole on the Chamarajnagar-Kerala border following the directions from the State government which has made RT-PCR test negative report mandatory to enter the State.

All vehicles entering the district are subjected to checks and test details of the passengers are verified as directed by the State. Screening and verification of the test reports are mandatory for tourists, traders and other travellers, the Health Department has been told.

Deputy Commissioner M.R, Ravi has ordered thermal screening of all travellers from Kerala entering the district in view of fresh cases reported in the neighbouring State.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the status of vaccination in the district as the first dose of vaccination for the staff of Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Urban Development departments and other frontline workers was underway.

Mr. Ravi told the health officials to complete the first dose for frontline workers as scheduled as the second dose for the health workers had commenced and also had to be completed in time.