‘No change in retirement age’

Hassan

29 January 2021 23:43 IST

Karnataka State Government Employees Association president C.S. Shadakshari has said there was no proposal before the State government to alter the employees’ retirement age.

In a press release issued in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Shadakshari said the reports suggesting that the government was considering to retire officials at age of 60 years or after completing 33 years of service, which is earlier, were baseless. “There is no need to worry about such reports. There is no such a proposal before the government”, he said.

He has also thanked the governmnent for allowing the encashment of earned leaves of the employees for the year 2021. This facility was stopped earlier due to the economic crisis following COVID-19 pandemic.

