No change in COVID-19 rules in Karnataka for one week

Bengaluru

09 December 2021 13:59 IST

State Government adopts a ‘wait and watch’ approach

The Karnataka Government has decided not to make any change to the COVID-19 guidelines after Technical Advisory Committee Chairman M.K. Sudarshan informed that there is no need to press the panic button as the number of cases in the State is not alarming.

The unfolding pandemic situation in Karnataka was discussed in detail at a cabinet meeting on December 9 presided by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the wake of a number of cases of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19.

Mr. Bommai said a decision on restrictions for Christmas, New Year’s celebrations and night curfew would be taken after monitoring the situation over the next one week. The TAC Chairman suggested that there is no necessity of taking any decision in a hurry, the Chief Minister said.

He told mediapersons that Mr. Sudarshan explained to the government details about Omicron and said there is no need to panic as the current figures for COVID-19 in Karnataka are low. However, he advised precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infections.

Special guidelines for hostels

With students’ hostels emerging as new hotspots for corona virus cases, the Chief Minister said special guidelines were formulated. Hostel authorities have been told to stagger students for meals, reduce number of visitors, sanitisation of premises twice a day and mandatory two doses of vaccination for employees working in kitchens, and establishment of isolation rooms.

College students coming from Kerala and residing in college hostels have to to mandatorily undergo a COVID-19 test. Intensive surveillance and testing at the inter-State borders with Kerala and Maharashtra would continue, Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said his cabinet colleagues suggested undertaking a special drive to vaccinate people in the coming days, like the special drive undertaken in May and June during the second wave.