NMAMIT team comes up with touchless temperature detector

The cost-effective touch-less temperature detector to be used for thermal screening at Nitte in Udupi district.

UDUPI

01 July 2020 07:53 IST

Members of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NMAM Institute of Technology (NMAMIT) at Nitte in Udupi district, have designed and developed a simple and cost-effective touchless temperature detector called Celcius for the purpose of thermal screening of employees, which has become essential due to the COVID-19 situation.

A press release issued by NMAMIT here on Tuesday said that it has been made compulsory to check body temperature of each employee while he enters his work area, in every organisation. This product developed by NMAMIT helps in reading the body temperature when an employee presents himself before it.

The product has features such as automatic detection, individual indication for normal temperature and fever.

Professors in the Department of Electronics and Communication Sukesh Rao M., Dileep Kumar M.J. and Prajwal Hegde designed and developed this cost-effective equipment.

The product was launched by Principal, NMAMIT, Niranjan Chiplunkar, at Nitte on Monday, the release said.