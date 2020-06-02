Nine more cases in Hassan

Hassan

02 June 2020 19:34 IST

Nine more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hassan district on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases in the district has increased to 182.

According to a release issued by the district administration, so far 58 people have been discharged from the designated hospital in Hassan after treatment. As of now, 124 people are undergoing treatment. All the fresh cases reported on the day were native of Channarayapatna taluk. They had just returned from Maharashtra.

So far, the district collected samples from 8,038 people, and results of 150 samples were awaited.