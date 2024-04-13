Nine elders, two PwDs die before casting vote

April 13, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Nine elderly persons and two persons with disabilities (PwDs) who had opted for ‘vote from home’ facility for the Lok Sabha elections died before casting their votes, in Mysuru.

The ‘vote from home’ for voters aged above 85 and for persons with disabilities (PwDs) got off to a start on Saturday in three Assembly constituencies coming under the Mysuru constituency.

The exercise concludes on April 17, covering the entire constituency comprising Mysuru and Kodagu districts that go to the polls on April 26.

According to a press release on the voting statistics issued by the Deputy Commissioner and returning officer after the end of Saturday’s home voting, seven elders in Krishnaraja Assembly constituency and one each in Narasimharaja and Chamundeshwari constituencies did not vote as they had passed away.

In Chamundeshwari and Narasimharaja constituencies, two PwDs passed away before casting their ballot.

The release gave no more details about the cause and time of the deaths.

