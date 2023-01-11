ADVERTISEMENT

NIA arrests two more in ISIS conspiracy case

January 11, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing investigations into the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case, National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials arrested two more alleged terror operatives on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Mazin Abdul Rahman from Thokottu in Mangaluru and Nadeem Ahmed K.A. from Honnali, Davangere. With this, the total number of arrest have reached six people.

Investigations revealed that accused Maaz Muneer, arrested earlier in this case, had radicalised and recruited Mazin Abdul Rahman, while the accused Syed Yasin radicalised and recruited Nadeem for furthering the terror activities of Islamic State in India, an NIA release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused persons recced and attempted to commit acts of sabotage and arson as part of the larger conspiracy to further the activities of Islamic State. Further investigations in the case are in progress, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US