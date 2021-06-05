NHAI developing four national highways in Karnataka: Karjol

Bengaluru

05 June 2021 16:11 IST

Deputy CM says despite COVID-19 and lockdown, works have been progressing well

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Karnataka has taken up 1,980 km of work at an estimated cost of ₹35,280 crore, according to Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol, who holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio.

Briefing the media about ongoing works, he said the NHAI has taken up Bengaluru-Mysuru, Tumakuru-Shivamogga, Ballari-Hiriyur and Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway roadworks. Work on Bengaluru-Mysuru four-lane highway work was expected to be completed in 2022.

Work on a bridge connecting Sigandur-Chowdeshwari temple in Shivamogga district was progressing at an estimated cost of ₹482.84 crore.

The Minister said despite COVID-19 and lockdown, the works have been progressing well. The PWD had spent ₹8,788 crore in 2019-20, and ₹10,743 crore in 2020-21 and achieved 97% and 99% of progress respectively in spending the allocated amounts. A sum of ₹12,122 crore had been spent for developing 12,125 km of roads.

Under the Karnataka State Highway Improvement Project, it was proposed to develop 418 km of highways and so far 126 km had been developed. The total cost of the project was ₹5,334 crore.

Works related to construction of airports in Shivamogga (₹384 crore) and Vijayapura (₹220 crore) and a terminal building at Bidar airport were under progress, he said.

In districts that were affected by floods in 2020, the Minister said construction work of 3,243 school classrooms was under progress with NABARD aid of ₹718.65 crore. Work on 1,692 classrooms was completed at a cost of ₹350 crore.