November 20, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

Senior KAS officer V.R. Shylaja has been appointed as Registrar of the University of Mysore. The post was held by Prof. Shivappa of the university. The appointment comes a few days after the term of G. Hemantha Kumar, who was the Vice-Chancellor of the University for four years, ended. Prof. Rajashekar has been appointed in-charge VC until the new VC was appointed with the government already constituting the search committee.