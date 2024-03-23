ADVERTISEMENT

New office-bearers of KPCC campaign committee

March 23, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed four State Congress leaders as working presidents of the KPCC campaign committee during the Lok Sabha elections.

The working presidents are: Tanvir Sait and Vinay Kulkarni, MLAs; G.C. Chandrashekar, MP; Manjunath Bhandary, MLC; and Raichur district leader Vasanth Kumar.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake has been appointed chairman, former MP D.L. Hanumanthaiah as co-chairman, and MLA Rizwan Arshad as the vice-chairman of the campaign committee of the KPCC, according to a press release.

