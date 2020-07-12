Near-total in Dharwad too

Belagavi

12 July 2020 23:31 IST

The COVID-19- induced lockdown was near-total in Dharwad on Sunday. There were very few commuters on the roads. Most shops and establishments were closed and most people stayed indoors.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC. The otherwise busy areas such as Subhas Road, Nehru Market and Super Market were nearly empty. The APMC remained closed. The police stopped movement of vehicles.

Advertising

Advertising