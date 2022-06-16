National library conference in Goa today 

June 16, 2022 22:59 IST

A one-day National Conference on “Transformation of Higher Education Libraries in the Digital Environment” will be organised in Goa on Friday. The conference will deliberate on the latest advances in the field of Library Science.

The conference has been organised by Library and Information Centre, Dnyanprassarak Mandal’s College and Research Centre, Assagao, Bardez, Goa, in collaboration with Goa College Librarians Association (GCLA) and Karnataka State College Librarians Association (KSCLA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The conference is aimed at providing an opportunity to deliberate key concepts of library management. “Experts in the field and senior librarians from various organisations will be the resource persons at the conference designed to cater to the needs of library and information science professionals, research scholars and students,” Principal of Dnyanprassarak Mandal’s College and Research Centre D.B. Arolkar has said in a release.

“In this modern digital era of information explosion, library and information professionals are facing many challenges, redefining their role and also redesigning library and information services, while adopting to new technologies is crucial,” he has said.

Organising Secretary of the conference Jayaprakash Hugar has said that the event offered an opportunity to librarians to share LIS best practices, issues, technology and trends through articles and to adopt the Best Library Services in their respective higher education libraries.

The conference has Bibliometrics/Scientometrics/Webometrics/ Citation Analysis; Digital Content Creation, Management, Digital Library Services, Digital Archives/ Preservation/ Repositories; Future Libraries, Emerging Trends and Technologies in Library and Information Science; MOOCs and LIS Education; Open Access Initiatives and Movement; Scholarly Communications, Predatory and Cloned Journals, among others, as sub themes.

For further details, one can visit the conference website: https://sites.google.com/view/dmcrc-lic-conference-2022/home.