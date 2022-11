National Legal Services Day observed

Speaker and guests at the National Legal Services Day in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Vidya Vikas Institute of Legal Studies organised National Legal Services Day on Tuesday, November 8 t, in the city. M.L. Raghunath, Principal District and Sessions Judge, was the chief guest and stressed the importance of the role of students in creating legal awareness among public. There was interaction of students with resource persons and V.Kavish Gowda, Secretary, Vidya Vikas Education Trust, .M.N. Sanjith, Principal, VVILS, and others were present. ADVERTISEMENT

