Mysuru schools to get 265 new classrooms under Viveka programme

By next academic year, the shortage of classrooms in primary and high schools in Mysuru district may be eased to some extent as the decks are cleared for the construction of 265 special classrooms under the Viveka programme that was recently announced by the State government.

The discretion of choosing the schools for building the classrooms was given to the local MLAs who have finalised the list and handed over the same to the Panchayat Raj Department (PRD) for commencing the works. In this connection, tenders have been invited for carrying out the works. The cost of constructing each spacious classroom can go up to a maximum of ₹15 lakh.

The office of the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) has proposed to start classes for the new batch of students from the next academic year in the newly-constructed classrooms. The construction is expected to get over before the new academic year begins, said DPI officials.

Each MLA has proposed to construct a minimum of 10 classrooms and a maximum of 20, depending on the needs of the schools, especially the students’ strength.

“If the student strength is high, such schools can get more than one classroom. It is a need-based allocation in every Assembly constituency which was done acting on the list furnished by our office and approved by the ZP CEO. Both the primary and high schools will get the special classrooms,” said Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs.

Mr Urs said it is perhaps for the first time that the construction of classrooms has been taken up in such a big scale simultaneously across the district.

Also, the school buildings damaged in the recent rains will be getting a new lease of life as these schools too have been identified on priority for constructing the special classrooms.

In total, 230 school buildings in the district had suffered damage in the rains. Though separate funds are being sourced for their repairs, some of these schools have also been identified under the scheme for building the special classrooms.

Mr Urs said the school buildings that suffered damage in recent rains will also be getting Viveka classrooms. “The selection process is done and the scheme has come at the right time since the schools were in need of additional space for holding classes,” he added.