Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar among the 20 seats Congress is winning in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

March 24, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituencies are among the 20 seats that the Congress party was confident of winning in Karnataka in the coming elections, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Addressing a meeting of Ministers, former Ministers, legislators, former legislators, district level leaders, Board Chairpersons and block-level leaders of the Congress from Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar district in the backdrop of the coming Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that the Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segments had been the Congress party’s strongholds and both the constituencies will return to the party in the coming elections.

Though the party had lost the seats during the previous elections by a small number of votes due to a few reasons, there were no such reasons that favoured the BJP this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-BJP wave

Claiming that there was a strong anti-BJP wave in the State, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the people of Karnataka had embraced the guarantee schemes of the Congress that had brought peace to the lives of the families, who were suffering the rise in prices of essential commodities during the BJP’s rule.

The surveys commissioned by the Congress showed that the party was sure to win 20 seats including Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar. Hence, he urged the partymen to work unitedly and ensure an unprecedented victory of the Congress.

Training his guns on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the Chief Minister said the BJP government had made to achievement during the last ten years to show to the people. Hence, the party was seeking vote in the name of Rama. However, Mr Siddaramaiah pointed out that Rama belongs to all and added that Rama was present in his name also.

While the BJP struggles to hold elections by showing Mr Modi’s face to the people, the Congress had managed to win by a margin of 50,000 to 60,000 votes in all the constituencies, where the Prime Minister campaigned in last year’s Assembly elections in the State.

He also accused the BJP of resorting to lies and making repeated attempts to divide the society in the name of caste and religion.

Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that the programmes of the Congress government were available to people of all castes and religions.

Drought relief

Even though five months had passed since drought gripped Karnataka, the financial due to Karnataka from the Centre has still not been released by the BJP Government at the Centre rued.

He said the State had been forced to approach the Supreme Court seeking Karnataka’s rightful aid from the Centre. “Is the tax paid by people of Karnataka not worth it? Is there no value for the demand of people of Karnataka?”, he questioned.

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, KPCC Working president Tanveer Sait, Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Vice Chairperson Pushpa Amarnath, former MLA Yathindra, Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency’s Congress candidate M. Lakshman and others were also present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.