Mysuru Briefly

March 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Temporary suspension of Sound and Light programme at palace

The Sound and Light programme at the palace scheduled between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. has been temporarily suspended from March 20 to 26 . The authorities said this is in view of the Ugadi Music Festival that will be held on the palace premises.

Foundation laid for gerbal Garden

The foundation stone was laid for a biodiversity and herbal garden at Harangi dam area by M.P. Appachu Ranjan, MLA, on Friday. The herbal garden will be jointly developed by the Karnataka Forest Department and Karnataka Biodiversity Board. The event was marked by planting a few saplings of herbal plants and the herbal garden will be developed on a plot of 2.5 hectares. The MLA said the project will also give a fillip to the promotion of ayurveda.

