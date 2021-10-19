Karnataka

Mysugar: Farmers withdraw stir

Special Correspondent MYSURU 19 October 2021 22:07 IST
Updated: 19 October 2021 22:07 IST

A section of farmers and progressive groups who were on a strike from the last 37 days against moves to privatise Mysugar company withdrew the agitation on Tuesday.

This was consequent to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai dropping the privatisation move and announcing that an expert committee will be constituted to suggest measures to revive the factory.

The agitation against privatisation was backed by Jilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti and supported by various groups and was on from September 13.

The leaders welcomed the decision and said the Chief Minister should be appreciated for taking cognisance of the demands put forth by farmers transcending their political leanings.

