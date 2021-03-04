Mutt land row: DC intervention sought

HUBBALLI

04 March 2021 19:05 IST

The controversy surrounding the land donation by Moorusavir Mutt in Hubballi to the KLE Society in Hubballi has reached the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad with a section of the devotees staging a protest on Thursday.

Devotees took out the protest march under the aegis of the Moorusavir Mutt Hitaraskshana Samiti in Dharwad on Thursday and then staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad seeking his intervention in the matter.

The protesters alleged that the land donation was in violation of the arbitration agreement signed before the arbitrator appointed by the Supreme Court. They said that in the arbitration agreement it was clearly mentioned that the mutt’s property should not be sold but in spite of that, the mutt’s land had been donated, they argued.

Advertising

Advertising

Submitting a memorandum to the district officials, the protesters urged the Deputy Commissioner to intervene in the matter and conduct inspection of the land and check the documents. They demanded that no construction should be allowed to be taken up on the mutt’s land before all the legal aspects were verified.