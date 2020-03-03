Music varsity still waits for land to set up full-fledged campus

MYSURU

03 March 2020 00:19 IST

It continues to function out of an existing 100-year-old building

More than 10 years after its establishment, the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, in Mysuru, continues to wait for land for a full-fledged campus.

Though the State government allotted land on three occasions, it turned out to be problematic every time and hence the varsity continues to function out of an existing 100-year-old building at Lakshmipuram, which was once a government school.

The varsity, founded in 2008-09, was allotted 100 acres at Varakodu in Varuna hobli a few years ago but it transpired that the land was actually a deemed forest and hence there could be no land conversion.

Sources in the varsity told The Hindu that the issue was discussed at the highest levels in the government but the land could not be acquired.

Subsequently, nearly 40 acres were allotted at Dharmapura near Hunsur, almost 45 km from Mysuru.

However, there is no proposal to set up a campus there for the present. Sources said it is fine to establish a gurukula for resident scholars for practice and research but not for day-time classes owing to logistical issues and the distance from the city. The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotted 10 acres at Sathagalli on the outskirts of the city. But this too is fraught with issues. High tension overhead cables have been drawn across the land. Besides, 10 acres is not sufficient to establish a varsity campus, sources added.

Hence, the varsity is expected to continue on the existing premises for a few more years. Meanwhile, Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan has promised to pay a visit to the varsity to apprise himself of the issues and resolve them.

Also, the varsity does not have a full-time Vice-Chancellor for almost two years. The recruitment to fill the sanctioned strength of 15 full-time staff members is still a work in process.

However, the lack of a full-fledged campus has not affected the growth of the varsity, which has 331 students for the degree course and 161 students for the six-month evening course leading to a certificate. But as a major initiative, the university is set to take its unique courses in classical music and performing arts to different parts of the State from the new academic year.

Sources said that the university’s academic council and the syndicate has given concurrence to launch the regional centres at Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, and Belagavi. “We have sent the proposal to the government for final approval and after that the divisional centres will start functioning,” said the officials.

The varsity will enter into MoUs with local colleges for affiliation and the use of their premises, the officials added.