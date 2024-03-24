Music varsity set to expand its footprint with new branches across Karnataka

March 24, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MYSURU

Fledgling since its inception 13 years ago, the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University in the city is set to see better days besides expanding its footprint through affiliations.

The varsity which has a sanctioned strength of 15 staff of which not one has been filled up since inception in 2011, has now received approval from the Governor who is also the Chancellor. But the actual recruitment will commence only after the election Model Code of Conduct is over. In the absence of full-fledged or permanent staff, the varsity was dependent on guest faculties and lecturers which impeded its growth all these years.

‘Besides, the varsity is now entitled to open branches within the State and it intends to open two in Bengaluru, one each in Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi.

In addition, the State government, through a trust, was running Dr. Gangubai Hangal Gurukul at Unkal in Hubballi. The varsity will now be entrusted to run the Gurukul for which the former has signed an MoU and formulated the syllabus as well, said Nagesh Bettakote, Vice Chancellor of the varsity.

MoUs signed

While this will increase its student strength befitting the status of a full-fledged university, it is also expected to bring in a semblance of stability besides commanding greater heft in the academic and performing arts circle. Prof. Bettakote said that so far they have entered into affiliations with 39 of which 6 MoUs were signed last week with various academies and institutions in the realm of fine arts.

This includes Hamsalekha Desi Vidya Samsthe, Bengaluru, which offers courses in different genres of music including classical and folk, Sri Dikshit Academy, Bengaluru, Natanam Bala Natya Kendra, Shivamogga, Natyataranga Trust, Sagar, Tagore Cultural Academy, Bengaluru and Kailasa Kaladhara Trust, Bengaluru.

Examinations

“They will offer courses as per the syllabus of the university and students will have to get through a proctored examination to be conducted by us on completion of the course. If successful, they will be eligible for the award of degree or post graduate degree, certificate, etc., depending on the duration of the course completed,” said Prof. Bettakote.

While there are no financial implications for the university by way of additional expenditure, the arrangement will be a source of income by way of receipt of a nominal percentage of fee that is levied on the students by the affiliated institutions.

As per the UGC norms, classes are being conducted under the blended mode with 60% online classes and 40% physical classes. In addition, the music varsity is now vested with the responsibility of conducting examinations for senior and junior courses that used to be conducted by the SSLC Board. As a result, more than 17,600 students will face the examination to be conducted by the varsity, said Prof. Bettakote. In the Mysuru campus, there are nearly 200 students pursuing various courses.

