Murugha seer taken to mutt for mahazar

BJP MLA Yatnal urges the seer to step down as head of mutt

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 04, 2022 20:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru | Photo Credit: file photo

Seer of Murugha Rajendra Brihan Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been accused of sexually abusing minor girls, was brought to the mutt in Chitradurga by the police on Sunday for conducting a mahazar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seer, who is in police custody after a case under POSCO Act was registered against him, was accompanied by investigators and local witnesses when the mahazar was conducted. An officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police was present, the police said. They accompanied the seer to his quarters in the mutt and the girls hostel.

The seer was taken back to the Deputy Superintendent of Police office for further questioning later.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil R. Yatnal has urged the seer to abdicate his seat in the wake of charges levelled against him. “There is no way he can continue as head of the mutt,” said Mr. Yatnal in Vijayapura on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The seer has got into trouble as he sided with pseudo-seculars and the so-called progressive and liberal forces,’’ Mr. Yatnal alleged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Under the influence of liberals, the seer put an image of Tipu Sultan inside the mutt and that pulled him down. Anyone who has tried to do that has been destroyed. Vijay Mallya who bought the Tipu’s sword, a film producer who made a film on him, and some political leaders who organised his birth anniversary, faced setbacks. A similar fate has befallen on the seer too,” said Mr. Yatnal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app