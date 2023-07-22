ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru takes over as Karnataka chief of AAP

July 22, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

‘Mukyamantri’ Chandru takes charge as president of Karnataka Aam Aadmi Party in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

H.N. Chandrashekhar, popularly known as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, took over as the Karnataka unit president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The film actor-turned politician succeeds Prithvi Reddy, who held the post till recently and has now been made the national joint secretary of the party.

Speaking after taking over, Mr .Chandrashekhar said that while all three parties - Congress, BJP, and JD(S) - had pushed Karnataka to bankruptcy, the AAP government in New Delhi had shown how a government can give several free welfare schemes and yet be financially prudent. 

He announced that the AAP would contest all upcoming elections from Lok Sabha to BBMP polls.

Mr. Chandrashekhar accused the Congress government in the State of “copying” AAP schemes. He also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unabated violence in Manipur.

