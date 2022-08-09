Muharram observed in Kalaburagi 

Shia Muslims observe Muharram doing self-flagellation during the procession in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

August 09, 2022 20:36 IST

Muslims belonging to Shia sects observed the 10th day of the Muharram on Tuesday in Kalaburagi with religious fervor to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

They observed fast for the eight days and performed other religious rituals. On the last day, a procession is taken out in different parts of the city as a ritual. Whereas, the Suni sect of Muslims observes fast and indulge in prayers, they also took out colourful procession from different areas with Tazia and Sipals that culminated in the burial ground.

However, the procession by the Shias commenced from the Allah KHane Zahira Irani Masjid in the city, youths throughout the procession were performing self-flagellation with sharp instruments as part of the ritual called ‘maatam’. The procession, which began from the Masjid in Tarfile locality, culminated near the Railway station.

Religious heads delivered lectures on the relevance of observing the rituals and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.