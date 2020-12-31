MUDA to crack down on fraudulent transactions

Mysuru

31 December 2020 18:47 IST

It is set to establish a separate cell to authenticate property documents

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will establish a separate cell to confirm that the property documents are authentic so as to curb fraudulent sale of property based on bogus documents.

This was stated by MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev here on Thursday. The new cell will come into being in due course and all purchasers will be advised to get the confirmation or authentication from the MUDA before proceeding with the transaction.

He said this was imperative in view of the rise in fraudulent sale of properties by creating bogus documents one of which came to light only recently. Hard-earned money goes down the drain leaving the family in distress and hence the MUDA has decided to take this measure, said Mr. Rajeev. Properties allotted prior to 1987 will be verified within 15 to 30 days and properties allotted post-1991 will be authenticated and verified within a week.

Advertising

Advertising

The MUDA Chairman said financial institutions including banks that give loan for housing and purchase of property have been apprised of advising their clients to get the documents verified and authenticated by the MUDA before processing the loan applications so as to help curb fraudulent sales.

The proposed task force to deal exclusively with fraudulent transactions in properties and encroachment of land and get them cleared, is also set to be a reality in the coming months and has received in-principle approval from the authorities.

The MUDA had proposed the task force in November and the Ministry concerned and the authorities have agreed for its creation on the lines of the task force in the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

Mr. Rajeev said the dedicated task force can help expedite the investigations pertaining to illegal transactions and even clear encroachments of MUDA property on a priority basis.

“We recently met the Minister concerned and senior police officials who have agreed to expedite the constitution of the task force’’, said Mr. Rajeev, expressing confidence that a government notification or order in this regard would be issued in due course.

The MUDA has also taken measures and projects to ensure that drinking water is supplied to the newly created layouts and has committed itself to fund partially the Haleunduwadi drinking water project. The MUDA’s contribution to the entire project has been pegged at ₹75 crore against which it has set aside ₹25 crore in the 2020-21 budget. It has also released ₹5 crore for establishing drinking water treatment plant for Kabini 2nd stage project. Mr. Rajeev said MUDA has also decided to appoint retired engineers from KPTCL and KUWSDB to harness their expertise and experience on water supply and power projects in MUDA layouts.