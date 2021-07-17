MUDA proposes new layout on 700 acres

Mysuru

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has proposed to develop a new residential layout on 700 acres of land at Kamarahalli in Ilawala hobli on outskirts of the city.

Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj said the proposed layout will be developed in cooperation with the farmers under the 50:50 site sharing scheme. The land-losing farmers will be entitled to 50 per cent of the sites developed on their lands.

He speaking at a review meeting held on theMUDA premises on Saturday in the presence of Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district. Already 374 acres of land required for the MUDA layout has been acquired. Steps will be taken to acquire the remaining land also soon.

He said the proposed layout is expected to have advanced features and a final decision on the project will be taken during his next visit to Mysuru in a fortnight’s time. He said he will hold wider consultations for implementation of the project.