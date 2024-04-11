MPs did not fight for State over drought relief: Venkatesh

April 11, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

KPCC Spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh on Thursday said the Karnataka government had to approach the Supreme Court over drought relief as the State’s BJP MPs remained mute on the issue and failed to bring pressure on the Centre to address the sufferings of the people in view of severe drought.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Venkatesh accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre of “step-motherly” treatment towards the State concerning drought relief and claimed that the states ruled by the BJP got assistance from the Centre. Political reasons compelled the Centre from not coming to the rescue of the State, he charged.

He said the people of Karnataka have taken note of the “failures” of the BJP in addressing the State’s drought sufferings. Despite seeking the Centre’s help last year, it did not release any relief to the State. The BJP MPs who are the ministers in the Modi government did not persuade the Centre and highlighted the State’s plight. They did not fight sincerely in the interest of the State, he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venkatesh maintained that the Congress guarantees will work in the party candidates’ favour in the Lok Sabha elections. The people have seen that the Congress fulfilled the promises it made to them. “The women party workers of the BJP too were benefitting from the guarantees. The BJP leaders need to take note of this,” he claimed.

Mr. Venkatesh, who was the former chairman of Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited, said the common people were expressing their genuine opinion on the guarantees and how schemes like Gruha Lakshmi have helped women beneficiaries for the educational needs of their children.

City Congress president R. Murthy and other leaders of the party were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.