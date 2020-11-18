M.P. CM visits Melkote

18 November 2020 23:36 IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chauhan visited the temple town of Melkote in Mandya district on Wednesday.

He was received with due honours by the senior officials of the Mandya district administration who ushered him around the temple town. He had darshan at the Cheluva Narayana Swami and Yoga Narasimha Swami temples and senior priests conducted special prayers for him.

Mr. Chauhan had visited Melkote twice in recent years and sources said this visit was as a ‘thanksgiving’ to the deity after securing a victory in the recent byelections held in that State.

Advertising

Advertising