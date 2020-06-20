Movement of heavy vehicles banned on Agumbe Ghat

UDUPI

20 June 2020 22:52 IST

The district Administration has banned the movement of heavy vehicles of over 12 tonnes on the Agumbe Ghat on National Highway 169A (Tirthahalli–Udupi) till August 15, according to a press release.

Heavy vehicles operators should use alternative route of Udupi–Brahmavar–Barkur–Shankarnarayana–Siddhapura–Hosangady–Hulikal Ghat–Hosanagar–Tirthahalli or Udupi–Karkala–Bajagoli–S.K. Border–Kerekatte–Sringeri–Shivamogga, stated the press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner here.

