KarnatakaUDUPI 20 June 2020 22:52 IST
Movement of heavy vehicles banned on Agumbe Ghat
Updated: 20 June 2020 22:52 IST
The district Administration has banned the movement of heavy vehicles of over 12 tonnes on the Agumbe Ghat on National Highway 169A (Tirthahalli–Udupi) till August 15, according to a press release.
Heavy vehicles operators should use alternative route of Udupi–Brahmavar–Barkur–Shankarnarayana–Siddhapura–Hosangady–Hulikal Ghat–Hosanagar–Tirthahalli or Udupi–Karkala–Bajagoli–S.K. Border–Kerekatte–Sringeri–Shivamogga, stated the press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner here.
