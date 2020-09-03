COVID-19: Most new cases added by Karnataka and A.P.

File photo for representational purpose only.

HYDERABAD

03 September 2020

Incidence remains high, two States together add over 19,000 cases; Kerala shows Onam dip; 2,817 test positive in Telangana

Telangana’s COVID-19 case tally on Wednesday stood at 1,33,406, as 2,817 more samples tested positive. Ten more patients died.

Among those who tested positive, 92,050 did not have any symptoms, constituting 69% of cases.

Wednesday’s cases included 452 from Greater Hyderabad, 216 from Rangareddy, 164 from Karimnagar, 157 each from Khammam and Nalgonda, 129 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 120 from Siddipet, 116 from Suryapet, and 114 from Warangal Urban.

Andhra Pradesh reported 75 more deaths and 10,199 new infections on Thursday.

For the ninth day, the State witnessed over 10,000 new infections: over 94,000 in nine days.

Samples tested increased to 39.05 lakh as 62,225 were tested in the past day. The overall positivity rate of tests was 11.92%. East Godavari reported more than a thousand new infections and 10 new deaths, the highest tally and toll respectively among the districts.

Chittoor and Guntur followed with nine deaths each while Anantapur, Krishna and West Godavari reported seven deaths each. Nellore reported six deaths, Kadapa five, Kurnool and Srikakulam four each and Prakasam three deaths. Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported two deaths each.

Prakasam district had over 46% active infected cases and Vizianagaram 38%.

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 8,865 new cases, taking the total to 3,70,206. Of the 96,098 active cases, 735 were monitored in ICUs. Bengaluru Urban reported 3,189 cases and 29 deaths.

Meanwhile COVID-19 fatalities in Karnataka cumulatively came to 6,054 on Thursday with 104 more deaths. The State added 1,000 deaths in a week after recording 5,000 deaths.

On testing, the State offered 71,124 tests in all, including 32,403 rapid antigen tests.

For the fourth day, Kerala registered a dip of about 1,000 COVID-19 cases over recent trends, indicating a lull caused by Onam. On Thursday, testing rose and 30,342 samples were tested, yielding 1,553 new cases. The cumulative case burden was 79,625. The number of patients under treatment in hospitals was 21,516.

Ten more deaths which occurred between August 26-29 and confirmed on Thursday as COVID-19 deaths raised the toll to 315. Seven deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, others in Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur. Community transmission contributed 92% new infections. Thiruvananthapuram district added 317 cases.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru bureaus)