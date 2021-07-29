More than 30 monkeys found dead

Hassan

29 July 2021 11:09 IST

The bodies had been dumped near Chowdanahalli in Belur taluk

The bodies of more than 30 monkeys were found at Chowdanahalli in Kogilamane Gram Panchyat in Belur taluk on July 28 night.

The bodies were dumped in bags near the village. A few residents of the village noticed the bags around 10 p.m. and informed the police, forest officials and veterinary doctors.

Gangadhara Nayak, Chief Veterinary Officer at Arehalli in Belur, told The Hindu that his team members reached the spot at midnight. “They noticed two monkeys struggling for survival. They took them to a hospital for treatment, but one among the two could not be saved. The team found the bodies of more than 30 monkeys at the spot,” he said.

Veterinarians suspect a case of poisoning. They would conduct a post-mortem.