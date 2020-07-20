More cases in Hassan district

Hassan

20 July 2020 15:43 IST

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been on the rise in Hassan district. On Monday alone 67 new cases were reported, increasing the total number to 953. A 45-year-old man, native of Hassan taluk, died of the infection and with that, the total number of deaths also increased to 29 in the district.

Among the new cases reported, a few had travelled to Bengaluru recently and some were reported to have influenza-like-illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). In Hassan alone, 23 cases were reported on the day.

As on Monday, the number of active cases stands at 355. So far 569 have recovered from the infection.

District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar has appealed to people with ILI and SARI to get their samples tested.