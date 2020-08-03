MLC tests positive

Hassan

03 August 2020 13:52 IST

Member of Legislative Council R. Prasanna Kumar of Shivamogga has tested positive for COVID-19 infection. Mr. Prasanna of the Congress represents local bodies of Shivamogga in the Council.

In a press release, he said he had been home quarantined, as he had no symptoms. He had been to Bengaluru on July 28. He has appealed to people who came in contact with him recently to get tested for COVID-19.

