MLC poll: JD(S) holds meeting to finalise candidate

12 November 2021 20:23 IST

Names of Bhavani Revanna, Suraj Revanna figure in discussion

Former Minister H.D. Revanna’s wife Bhavani Revanna, a former ZP member, and his son Suraj Revanna were among the names that came up for discussion during the meeting on finalising the candidate for the Legislative Council election from the local bodies of Hassan district, on Friday.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda held a meeting with party leaders in Hassan on the MLC elections. Belur MLA K.S. Lingesh suggested Ms. Bhavani Revanna’s candidature. Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna supported Lingesh’s suggestion. Arsikere MLA K.M.Shivalinge Gowda said he would support the candidate chosen by Mr. Deve Gowda.

Mr. Deve Gowda, after the meeting, told media that the party would finalise the candidate after consulting workers in all taluks. The workers elected to gram panchayats should be consulted before making a decision.

“Names of Bhavani Revanna and Suraj Revanna came up during the discussion. However, there are many workers who have worked for the party all these years. So far none from our family has been elected to the Legislative Council. The party does not belong to any one family”, he said.

Referring to recent comments of Congress and BJP leaders, Mr. Deve Gowda said the people, who had already declared that the JD(S) would be nowhere in the 2023 elections, might come to the doorsteps of the JD(S) office after the elections. “I am not exaggerating our position. Nobody can remove the party. I know in what condition the Congress is in the country”, he said.

Earlier in the meeting, Mr. Shivalinge Gowda expressed his reservations over the way the meeting was being convened. He was under the impression that only MLAs were invited to the meeting. The party workers from Arsikere were upset as they could not take part.

JD(S) State president H.K.Kumaraswamy, former Minister H.D.Revanna, Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna and others were present in the meeting held at Mr. Deve Gowda’s official residence.