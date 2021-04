Bidar

16 April 2021 18:22 IST

Anand Mamani, MLA, who had campaigned along with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Belagavi on Wednesday and Thursday, has tested positive for COVID-19. He had gone around the district along with the Chief Minister.

Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar and her brother Channaraj Hattiholi have also tested positive.

The three have quarantined themselves.

