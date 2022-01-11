MLA hears public grievances, promises solution

MYSURU

11 January 2022 21:12 IST

G.T. Deve Gowda, Chamundeshwari MLA, on Tuesday inspected a few residential areas coming under his constituency and directed the officials to ensure provision of civic amenities including drinking water facilities to the residents.

He visited Vijayanagar 4th stage and a few layouts in the locality and apprised himself of the problems plaguing the local community. Mr. Gowda was told that the water that inundated the residential areas due to recent rains and having overflowed from the feeder canals, were yet to be flushed out.

MUDA in charge Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy was directed to get the canals cleared so as to pave way for the water to be flushed out of the area. The approach road to some of the layouts were in a bad state and the MUDA was asked to take up the works immediately.

The crux of the issue for the local residents pertained to drinking water scarcity, especially during summer and Mr. Gowda said that an additional 30 MLD of water will be pumped from Kabini in connection with which the work was in progress. Once the works are completed the drinking water scarcity will be resolved, the MLA added.

There were also issues related to UGD and storm water drain in Vijayanagar 4th stage and the MUDA was directed to complete the works. The people of the area also complained of unscientific garbage disposal and the town panchayat officer was directed to ensure that solid waste management and garbage disposal was taken up on a priority basis.

There were similar travails at Rajajinagar Ashraya Layout and the Mysuru City Corporation was asked instructed to ensure that steps be taken to supply Kabini water to the area. Senior officials of MUDA, MCC and other departments were present.