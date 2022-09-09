MLA defends change in Hassan airport project

MLA says that the initial plan included many unwanted things

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 09, 2022 20:40 IST

Hassan MLA Preetham J. Gowda has defended the change in the plan of the Hassan airport stating that the initial plan included many unwanted things.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Friday, the MLA said as per the initial plan, a golf club was to come up on the airport campus. Excess land was notified for the hospitality industry. “Who wants to play golf in Hassan? Should the poor farmers give up their land for the golf club, played by a few elite,” he wanted to know.

Mr. Preetham Gowda said the project had been altered to suit the requirement. It would be expanded in a phased manner in the coming years. “If former minister H.D. Revanna is so interested in having a golf club, let him build one in the private land that he had purchased on the outskirts of Hassan,” he commented.

Further, he said it was because of B.S. Yediyurappa and the BJP government the city got the airport project. Revanna’s family members held high positions in the Karnataka and Central governments. However, they could not bring in an airport for the city. “Who had stopped Revanna from constructing the airport in Hassan when he was the minister,” he wanted to know.

The MLA was reacting to JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna’s allegation that the airport project had been altered to benefit the realtors.

