Mixed response to bandh call in Dharwad

Members of farmers’ organisations staging a protest in Belagavi on Monday.

HUBBALLI

28 September 2020 23:35 IST

The bandh call opposing the recent amendments to the farm bills evoked mixed response in Dharwad district on Monday with only a few localities remaining shut, particularly during the time of protest marches and agitations, while others had an almost normal day.

In Hubballi, it seemed as if the bandh call was restricted only to the central business district and the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle was the epicentre of all protests and demonstrations. Shops and commercial establishments in and around Kittur Chennamma Circle, Durgad Bail and other areas of the central business district remained closed during the initial hours of the bandh. Although public transport operated with fewer commuters, the services were suspended for a few hours after a large number of protestors congregated at the circle and staged a protest against the NWKRTC authorities for allowing buses to run.

A series of protests and demonstrations were witnessed in front of the equestrian statue of the Kittur queen with members and office-bearers of various organisations, including a few political parties, marching to the circle and holding demonstrations.

The former Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi and Rajanna Koravi of the Janata Dal (Secular), Congress leaders Anil Kumar Patil, Altaf Halwoor, Altaf Kittur, Rajashekhar Menasinakai, Anwar Mudhol and Babajan Mudhol, and Santosh Naragund and Vikas Soppin of the Aam Aadmi Party, Mahesh Pattar and others of the Left parties, office-bearers of various Kannada and Dalit organisations, including Amrut Ijari, Siddu Teji, and others took part in the agitation.

In fact, early in the morning, some protestors offered roses to shopkeepers who had opened their shops and requested them to support their cause, following which most businessmen downed their shutters. Following the protests, the Kittur Chennamma Circle, which connects seven arterial roads, remained shut till around 3 p.m. and vehicles were diverted through alternative roads.

In Dharwad city, the bandh call was restricted to sit-ins, road blocks and demonstrations. Under various banners, the protestors marched to the Jubilee Circle and staged a rasta roko. There were protests by Congress and Janata Dal(S) leaders. Bigger hotels remained shut in the city as the hoteliers association extended support to the bandh call. However, smaller eateries functioned as usual.

City buses in Dharwad operated as usual but with reduced frequency, while autorickshaws were seen operating as normal as the autorickshaw drivers union was divided over extending support to the call.

Vehicular movement was, however, affected for over an hour on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road as farmers organisations staged a road blockade.

Meanwhile, there was mixed response to the bandh call in Haveri and Gadag districts and various organisations took out protest marches. In Haveri, Hosamani Siddappa Circle was blocked for hours as farmers staged a protest over the amendments to the farm bills. In Uttara Kannada, there was lukewarm response.

Meanwhile, the response to the call in Belagavi and Vijayapura districts was mixed.

In Belagavi, police arrested a group of protesters who wanted to lay siege to the Suvarna Soudha.

Similar protests were held in Chikkodi, Athani, Khanapur, Bailhongal, Yamakanamaradi and other towns.