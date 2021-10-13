Missing children traced to Mangaluru

Bengaluru

A group of three children, who, along with a 21-year-old student, went missing from their apartment in Soladevanahalli, were traced to Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The children had travelled for almost three days to different locations, finally landing up at Mangaluru bus stand, exhausted and with no money. Some autorickshaw drivers noticed the girl calling her aunt from a telephone booth to enquire about an address and alerted the police, who rescued them. The children said pressure about studies made them decide to go to a remote village and settle there. They had packed their belongings, collected jewellery and some cash, and boarded a train to Belagavi before travelling to Arsikere, Mysuru and other places before finally arriving at Mangaluru.

“All the children are safe and the police team, along with the parents, went to bring them back home,” said Dharmendra Kumar Meena, DCP, north division. The police will counsel the children to ascertain if there are any other reasons that led them leave their houses.

Incidentally, another group of three children who went missing from their houses in Bagalagunte to Mysuru and returned to Bengaluru, were rescued near Anand Rao Circle on Monday.