Ministers told to review situation in districts

Bengaluru

22 April 2021 01:32 IST

A day after the all-party meeting, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday instructed all his Ministers, who are in-charge different districts, to review and monitor the COVID-19 situation in their respective districts.

Mr. Yediyurappa told the Ministers to monitor the availability of beds, supply of drugs and oxygen cylinders required in district hospitals. Hospital authorities have been complaining about a shortage of Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders.

